ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Several law school students in Georgia are upset with their school’s decision to maintain the current grading structure amid the pandemic.
The schools are receiving backlash and a petition is going around after nearly every other law school around the country changed the grading system to pass/fail.
“There’s no way I can devote the amount of time I need to both of my classes, writing papers for the other classes I have, and doing that at any kind of high level, when I am spending significant time each day on childcare,” said Ross Harris, a UGA Law Student.
Harris is in his final semester at The University of Georgia School of Law, one of two public law schools in Georgia, not implementing the pass/fail grading system. The other is Georgia State University College of Law.
“We’re taking classes on Zoom, we don’t all have equal internet, and we all have increased responsibilities, we’re no longer on equal footing,” added Harris.
More than 100 law schools across the country have announced moves to mandatory pass/fail grades for the semester, including the majority of the top 14 law schools.
“Why wouldn’t we look to the Harvards or the Yales, why is our system not following the majority of the country?” said another UGA law student, Alanna Pierce.
Law students Harris and Pierce are two of more than 500 students petitioning against the University System of Georgia’s refusal to change courses to pass/fail.
“My wife is still working, she’s a mental health counselor and we have an 8 month old who needs a lot of care, his daycare isn’t available right now,” Harris said.
“I, for one, have had internet problems, and one of those was during a mock trial,” added Pierce.
Greg Trevor, the Executive Director For Media Communications for the University of Georgia, issued this statement:
The University of Georgia is part of the University System of Georgia. The USG has made the decision to maintain the current grading structure for all system classes this semester, and we support that decision. We trust our faculty to assess the performance of their students, as they always have, on work performed before and after our temporary closure.
Following extensive input reflecting a diverse array of viewpoints, the School of Law faculty made an upward adjustment to its grading curve for this term.
School of Law Dean Peter B. "Bo" Rutledge respects and supports the actions of the University System of Georgia and the School of Law faculty.
The university and the School of Law are focused on the continuity of instruction and completing the current semester. Together, we are committed to law student success and to assisting them during this unprecedented time. As part of this commitment, the School of Law has dedicated $500,000 to support employment initiatives -- including those in the government, judicial and public service sectors as well as the school's clinics and research enterprise -- and to assist with preparation for bar exams. The law school is also mobilizing an emergency fund for students.
While not everyone agrees with the pass/fail grading system, many students say forcing them to compete on a curve is unfair.
“I don’t have anywhere near the time I need to study to prepare for exams,” Harris added, “To freeze it right now, by going to pass/fail, everyone would stay where they were at the end of our last semester, when we all agreed we were competing on equal footing.”
“I’m definitely stressed out, a few of my family members have caught it, one of my family members has died, there’s so much more going on that my professors and the school don’t see,” said Pierce.
And while time is running out, students are still hoping for the change.
“The time crunch is real, but we still have time,” Pierce added.
