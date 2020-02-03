ATLANTA (CBS46)—Some local civil rights groups are planning a press conference today to condemn actions by President Trump.
The news conference will be held at Liberty Plaza outside of the State Capitol on at noon.
The groups are protesting President Trump’s decision to expand what they described as the president’s Muslim ban.
On Friday, President Trump added six countries to his list of nations facing travel restrictions.
Those countries include Burma, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan, and Tanzania. The travel restrictions will take place February 21.
According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, “the expansion adds tens of millions of Muslims to the more than 100 million Muslims already banned from the United States.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.