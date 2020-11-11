One local gym is working to raise awareness of military suicide rates this Veterans Day, while also striving to help vets remain fit in body and mind.
“This is almost like a grand slam event for us when it comes to awareness,” Reggie Ball told CBS46 Trason Bragg.
The event was held inside Atlanta-based gym E.F.F.E.C.T Fitness with the goal of raising awareness of military suicide rates on Veterans Day. In order to help save lives, E.F.F.E.C.T. Fitness and the Top Dogg K9 Foundation partnered to livestream a high energy workout intended to keep veterans healthy both mentally and physically at home.
“My father was a military man so anytime we can show support or give back or just to say thank you, anything we can do as a small gesture as a work out, bringing them into our world,” Marcus Ball said.
While the pandemic is difficult on all of us, Blake “Top Dogg” Rashad, a veteran and an organizer of the event, told CBS46 News that things have been particularly hard on our living heroes. He challenged everyone to do their part to help keep our service men and women alive through this challenging time.
“Depression is kicking in. This pandemic is very hard for our veterans, not to mention COVID-19 taking a toll on some of our Vietnam vets that are going through it, so if you have a veteran in your family, check on them,” Rashard said.
