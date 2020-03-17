ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Healthcare professionals are on the front lines of the fight against the novel coronavirus, often risking their own health to help others.
Tuesday Morning, CNN medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta reported that nine healthcare workers in Atlanta-area hospitals had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Gupta is a neurosurgeon at Emory.
CBS46 reached out to Emory University Hospital and Grady Hospital about the reports. Grady's spokesperson said the healthcare workers may work at Grady or other hospitals, but they had no confirmation of the reports.
An Emory Hospital spokesperson confirmed that some of their healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 but says, “contrary to published reports today, Emory Healthcare does not have the number of positive health care worker COVID-19 diagnoses as was reported earlier,” said spokesperson Janet Christenbury. “The numbers remain well below that. Emory does, however, have personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating at home,” the statement continued.
Emory Healthcare officials told CBS46 that they adhere to stringent protocols for infection control.
“We continue to emphasize infection control standards and appreciate the exceptional work of our faculty and staff to care for patients with COVID-19 during this outbreak,” the statement said.
Some physicians often rotate between Emory University Hospital and Grady Hospital. While investigating claims regarding Emory, CBS46 learned that medical students have also been exposed to the virus.
Multiple sources confirmed to CBS46 that a team of medical students and medical residents from Morehouse School of Medicine were exposed to a patient who tested positive for the novel coronavirus while the team provided care at Grady Hospital. Sources added that the team was not in proper protective gear at the time of contact, and that there we sent home to isolate out of safety precautions.
Spokespersons for Morehouse School of Medicine (MCM) sent CBS46 an extensive statement regarding the exposure at Grady.
“Recently, a team comprised of an attending physician, six medical residents and two students were a part of the care team that came in contact with a patient who later tested positive for COVID-19.”
“The patient did not enter care as a potential case. However, after an assessment was conducted, the patient was identified as a Person Under Investigation (PUI). Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was issued immediately. As a precaution, the clinical team is now on self-quarantine and all have been tested,” the MCM statement explained.
Morehouse School of Medicine officials tell CBS46 their team followed defined protocols at every step, stating that the school priorities the health and safety of employees, students, trainees, and patients and are in “strict adherence” to CDC and WHO guidelines.
The school has "paused all students in clinical rotations until at least March 31" in accordance with recommendations released Tuesday by the American Association of Medical Colleges.
“This pause will allow the medical education community, including learners, to develop appropriate educational strategies and alternative clinical experiences to best assure safe, meaningful clinical learning for students. It will also help with current concerns about the availability of personal protective equipment,” the AAMC stated.
Medical professionals have told CBS46 that there is not enough protective gear at Grady and other local hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic and they are hoping to receive more as more patients come in.
Emory Healthcare officials asked the public to continue to practice social distancing.
Related Articles:
Durant among 3 Nets to test positive for new coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.