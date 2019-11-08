ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- U.S. veterans dedicated their lives to serving our country now one local company wants to thank these heroes for their hard work — by putting them to work!
Careers for Heroes is a new local job-hiring service specifically for veterans. Think of Monster for the military! Window World, America’s largest replacement window company, with local offices in our area, created and launched the new and innovative online tool to educate veterans and help them find jobs.
The transition into civilian life can be tough, and many vets don’t know how to translate their skills to jobs outside the military. Through www.careersforheroes.org, veterans will receive training and support to help them transition into a new and exciting career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.