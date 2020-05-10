FAIRBURN, Ga (CBS46) -- A local high school is thanking its teachers for their flexibility and dedication while they continue to teach their students remotely.
Creekside High School in Fairburn made some special deliveries to show their appreciation.
“It really came at a time when I needed it, my mom actually was diagnosed with COVID-19, so just really knowing I have a tribe here, I have a family here,” said Johnathan Hall, a teacher at Creekside High School.
Creekside High School is celebrating Staff Appreciation Week by showing their teachers and staff some love.
“Walking outside to see one of the APs coming up and bringing a “we appreciate you” sign really meant a lot,” Hall added.
The Principal and Assistant Principals hand delivered signs and gift bags to the doors of more than 100 teachers who live all over metro Atlanta.
“It was a very taxing thing, but it was all well worth it, watching the responses from the teachers through emails, text messages, and phone calls,” said Frankie Pollock Jr., the Principal at Creekside High School.
Pollock said they aren’t just staff, they are family…and wanted them to end the year on a high note.
“Because of the circumstances, we knew it would be difficult for teachers to come to the building as they normally do, to receive their accolades, celebrations, and gifts,” Pollock said.
“Everyone has pitched in to make this a memorable experience for our students and we just really wanted to say, “thank you” to them,” said Brittney Burns, the Assistant Principal at Creekside High School.
The signs read, “A Creekside game changer lives here,” to show how the teachers had to think outside the box and adapt to all the changes because of the Coronavirus.
“I have a big appreciation for the dedication our teachers have for our students,” added Pollock.
“There is just so much we’ve asked of our teachers, and every time, our teachers have risen to the challenge,” Burns added.
Given everything going on, the teachers say it’s a wonderful feeling to know they’re appreciated.
“When I saw that sign outside in my yard, it really felt like my family was there, they were able to support me, I felt the love, even though we were distant, even though we were virtual, I still felt that love and that sense of community,” said Hall.
And they couldn’t be prouder to have the sign out front!
