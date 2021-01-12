An Alpharetta Home Depot has teamed up with CORE Response to provide COVID-19 kits for those in need in hopes to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
This is all a part of a $6,000 grant given out by The Home Depot.
Store manager Lance Graham told CBS46 News that their goal is to help minimize the spread of the virus in their community.
Each bucket consisted of masks, hand sanitizer, toilette paper, and other PPE items. They will be handed out throughout the week in various CORE testing site locations.
"I’m sure they’re going to appreciate having a kit like this given to them," said Graham. “I mean not every family is fortunate to go and buy nor afford things like this," he added.
