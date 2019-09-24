Two members of the city council have introduced an ordinance that would drop the eminent domain lawsuits against a number of Peoplestown homeowners.
On Tuesday, Michael Julian Bond and Andre Dickens introduced the ordinance, and it will be considered by the city utilities committee later that afternoon.
Peoplestown residents Ms. Mattie Jackson, the Dardens and Ms. Washington have been fighting for over six years to save their homes from the City of Atlanta’s exercise of eminent domain and its plans to build a park and pond where their houses stand.
The three-year legal battle has revealed correspondence by a City of Atlanta engineer and project manager supervising the City’s plan citing the “lack of engineering data” to support the eminent domain action.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms met with the Dardens, their family, and their engineer on April 30, 2019 in a meeting her staff described as “productive.” Their engineer provided a workaround plan, based on data the City provided in its discovery responses that would achieve the City’s flood mitigation goals and allow the Dardens, Ms. Jackson, Mr. Dwayne Adgar and Mrs. Washington to remain in their homes.
City Council members still have to review the documents and vote on it, residents in Peoplestown are hopeful the eminent domain lawsuits will be dropped.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
