Doctors at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital have a long history with surgical robotics. But until now, getting biopsies of tiny, suspicious nodules deep in the lungs wasn’t possible.
“Previous technology didn’t allow it,” said Dr. Manu Sancheti, the director of robotic thoracic surgery at Emory Healthcare, “so a lot of patients were waiting until the nodule gets bigger -- or many, many different steps -- to get a diagnosis before they could get the surgery.”
Now, thanks to a new state-of-the-art robot with its ultra-thin and maneuverable catheter, doctors at Emory Saint Joseph’s have become the first in the state to reach deep into the periphery of a lung.
“A very advanced catheter allows us to maneuver all over the lung almost like GPS in your car,” Sancheti said. “We’re following a little roadmap that tells us exactly where to go to the nodule, so it’s very precise, and the controls allow us to move by millimeters to get exactly where we need to go.”
The Ion robot, made by Intuitive, allows doctors to biopsy suspicious tissue on the spot, and if needed, move directly into surgery to remove it, all in the same surgical session.
For patients, it cuts out weeks of scheduling various appointments and waiting.
“They’re very appreciative,” said Sancheti, adding that the technology is a game-changer for the treatment of early-stage lung cancer.
“Now that we have this technology,” he said, “hopefully we can diagnose it when it’s small and take care of it.”
