Local host using technology to unlock old treasures of metro Atlanta

A local history buff is reaching a worldwide audience with her weekly podcast discussing something we can all relate to, Metro Atlanta, then and now.
“One little nugget, or one little building, or someone says something, I write it down, and it’s like a rabbit hole,” said Victoria Lemos.
Lemos, the host of 'Archive Atlanta,' has a weekly history podcast covering Atlanta’s people, places, and events.
“I’ll look around sometimes and I’m like, I don’t know, I’ve never seen this, I’m going to write down where I am, and then I’ll come home and research a building,” Lemos added.
The New York native has lived in metro Atlanta for 15 years. She started doing this two and a half years ago and says she gets plenty of validating messages:
“I’m a native, or I’ve lived here 35 years, and I didn’t know this, I feel accepted by the natives,” joked Lemos.
She reads a lot of books, researches online…now there’s 115 plus episodes, and one coming this Friday about the ‘Better Homes Movement.’
“Homeownership, when you think about it today, is like the pinnacle of the American Dream, it was not the case before 1920, in early 1920 there was a federally backed movement to encourage homeownership,” Lemos said, “Thousands of cities across the United States would have “Better Homes Week,” they would have one, two, three, sometimes five, houses, some built for this event, some borrowed, and they would outfit them into like a living commercial.”
These homes had the newest stuff – think modern day HGTV. She found at least nine homes in Atlanta for this event, and she took CBS46’s Melissa Stern to a Morningside neighborhood with two of them! Lemos figures out the address conversion and goes to find it.
“Maybe there’s one in your neighborhood, maybe next time you take a walk, you might be like, I wonder who built that one,” added Lemos.
She has a new topic almost every week – and has nearly 170,000 total downloads around the world.
“I think that knowing the past makes us better people,” said Lemos.
For more information, and how you can listen to her podcast:
