ROME, Ga. (CBS46) A high school cheerleader is in the fight of her life after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.
Jewell Sweat, a cheerleader at Model High School and a member of the Hot Shots Cheerleading Team in Rome, was diagnosed with stage 3-4 carcinoma of the stomach, which doctors say is extremely rare for someone of Jewell's age and fitness level.
Her doctors are still consulting with medical professionals to determine the best long-term care solution. She's currently at the T.C. Thompson Children's Hospital in Chattanooga.
The treatments are leaving the family overwhelmed and a Facebook fundraising page has been created to assist in bills and travel expenses.
If you'd rather donate by mail, please send your contribution to the Mission Is Possible Foundation, Inc. at 901 N. Broad St., Suite 100 in Rome, Ga 30161.
