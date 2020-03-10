CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Investigators are working a multi-vehicle wreck which killed on adult and sent three others to local hospitals. The driver of the first vehicle was killed while the driver of the second vehicle ran from scene.
it is not clear at this time why the driver of the second vehicle ran from the crash location. Southbound lanes of interstate 675 are shutdown, blocked by Clayton County police and fire. The wreckage is off the shoulder in the woods. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate to U.S. Highway 23 at Exit 2.
No time table has been given on when the interstate will re-open.
