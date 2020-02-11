DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A sting operation was successful thanks in part to the noses of local K9 teams. During “Operation Keep On Trucking” sting, DeKalb County law enforcement officers seized 32 kilograms of cocaine.
The haul has an estimated street value of $3.5 million.
The DeKalb County HIDTA unit worked a package interdiction operation in the area of Moreland Avenue and Interstate 285 Monday. The HIDTA Unit, along with DeKalb Police K9 teams, walked through the dock area and sniffed packages and freight.
During the open-air sniff, DeKalb K9 Argo was alerted to the odor of a controlled substance on a pallet of cardboard boxes. K9 Argo continued to check more freight and discovered another pallet with the odor of narcotics in it.
After search warrants were issued, 20 kilograms of cocaine were discovered in the first box and 12 kilograms of cocaine were in the second package.
DeKalb police stated in a press release that the case remains under investigation.
