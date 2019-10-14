CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- In one Dekalb County community, Syrian refugees watching the Turkish Invasion unfold, leaving them to feel helpless.
President Trump’s surprise decision to get out of the way of the Turkish invasion into Northern Syria this week raised fears of Kurdish genocide in Syria and an open door for Isis.
Former Syrian refugee---Dr. Haval Kelli came to the Atlanta after 9/11. He worked his way up from a dishwasher to now a Cardiologist at Emory. He now helps refugees in Clarkston, which is home for dozens of Kurd refugees. Dr. Kellis still has family in Syria and he is fearful there will be a genocide in the Middle East.
Dr. Kelli says he has had limited communication with his family members, but they are on the run trying to find safety with no where to go.
“I also feel betrayed as a Kurd from Syria that we were left behind. That’s not how you treat your allies. We lost life to defend American values in those regions and now we are left with no protection,” says Dr. Kelli.
