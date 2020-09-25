ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The family of 17-year-old Vincent Truitt has retained the services of the Law Firm of Gerald A. Griggs, LLC. in their pursuit of justice and accountability.
This comes just over 2 months after Truitt was shot twice in the back as he ran from Cobb County police after a traffic stop in Austell July 13.
Initial reports from Cobb County police say the teen fired his gun
towards officers. The report later detailed that Truitt only
“brandished” a gun. Amidst the inconsistencies in the reports, the
family demands answers about the events that led to the shooting.
“I am mad. Sad. I feel empty. My son lived for 12 hours after his
surgery. His heart stopped and he died alone,” said Venethia Cook-Lewis,
Truitt’s mother.
Attorney Griggs on the matter:
It’s very concerning that there have been 73 police involved incidents in the State of Georgia this year and the transparency on the results of these investigations have very been disclosed. We should not normalize public servants killing citizens without accountability. The Truitt family has questions and we will work diligently to obtain sufficient answers.
Truitt was pronounced dead on his mother’s birthday.
