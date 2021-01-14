First-term Congresswoman Nikema Williams said there's growing distrust of colleagues and speculation about people on the inside helping with January 6’s Capitol Hill insurrection.
Congresswoman Williams held a town hall Thursday to talk about the attack on the U.S. Capitol building last week. Williams told those in attendance that it’s extremely difficult for members of Congress to navigate the halls of Capitol Hill. Williams said for random strangers to storm the building and find House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s personal room, a room members of Congress don’t go in; she said is nearly impossible without foul play.
“These people are supposed to be my colleagues that I should be able to serve with and work with,” Williams said. “I can work with anyone as long as our disagreement is not rooted in your denial of my humanity and my oppression and that’s what I’m up against in the 117th Congress.
Congressional Democrats have vowed investigations into the complete security failure on Capitol Hill on January 6. Williams said Capitol Tours, the organization which provides guided tours of Capitol Hill, provided tours in the building one day before the mob attack, even though the tours had been blocked since March 2020.
Williams said she was in lockdown for eight hours during the insurrection mounted against the United States Capitol building. The attack claimed at least five lives and saw dozens of police officers injured at the hands of insurrectionists.
Wednesday, a bipartisan group of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection for his part on January 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.