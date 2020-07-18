ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlantans poured out to the “Hero” mural Saturday to mourn the passing of Congressman John Lewis and to pay respects to the Civil Rights icon.
Some prayed, other left flowers or lit candles, but all came to honor the memory of an American hero.
Former Atlanta Mayor Bill Campbell spike on how difficult it was to see Congressman Lewis leave us, remembering the final moments they spent together just last week.
Known for his lifelong fight for justice and equality, Congressman Lewis’ legacy and impact could be felt through those that gathered in his memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.