ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Senate Republicans blocked a vote on a federal votings rights bill Tuesday after an expected filibuster against the Democrat-led legislation.
In Georgia, the new election integrity law would have been impacted if the federal bills were to move forward
Georgia House Democratic Caucus leader James Beverly points out the federal bill could roll back everything from ID requirements to request absentee ballots to restrictions on ballot dropboxes.
“If HR 1 (For The People Act) passes then there’s not additional requirement for ID,” Beverly said Tuesday afternoon to CBS46’s Hayley Mason.
“SB 202 (Georgia’s Election Integrity Act) compresses that window to request an absentee ballot to 78 days before the election. HR 1 would say a reasonable deadline.” The “reasonable deadline” would be no later than 60 days before an election---an 18 day extension to Georgia’s law, Beverly said.
Georgia’s House Speaker David Ralston declined to comment about the bill. Governor Kemp’s spokesperson tells Mason, “Governor Kemp has consistently said that he believes S.1. is an unconstitutional power grab designed to federalize elections. Thanks to S.B. 202 which Governor Kemp signed into law, it is easy to vote and hard to cheat in Georgia.”
Beverly has led state Democrats in their fight to oppose Georgia’s new election law.
“With absentee ballots, SB 202 has the chilling effect of saying okay you have 11 days you have together it in. HR 1 moves it down to 5 which is a more reasonable time,” Beverly said.
Atlanta voting activist LaTosha Brown spoke to CNN about Georgia’s latest voting roll purges by the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
“Just on Friday in the state of Georgia, the Secretary of State has said that he plans to drop 100,000 voters to purge them from the voting rolls,” said Brown, the Co-Founder of Black Voters Matter.
Raffensperger’s office said in each of the more than 101,000 names being removed “the individual had no contact with Georgia's elections officials in any way - either directly or through the Department of Driver Services” - for the last two two general elections.
Sen. Raphael Warnock speaking on the Senate floor named Georgia as an example of voter suppression as he asked with Republicans to consider discussing the bill.
“Since I spoke here in March, Georgia and 13 other states have enacted these Georgia suppression bills into law, 14 in total. That's 14 states,” Warnock said. “There's now a provision in SB202 to allow partisan actors at the state level to take over the board. To take it over? To take over the process at thew local level, as voters are casting their ballot, imagine that,” Warnock said.
Late Tuesday, the vote failed after a filibuster by Senate GOP lawmakers.
Georgia democrats kicked off a statewide tour in Atlanta Tuesday night with election laws as one of the areas of discussion.
