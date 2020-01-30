ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS) – Lowe’s Home Improvement is set to hire 650-plus associates to fill stores across Atlanta during a walk-in hiring event on Feb. 5.
From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., candidates can walk into any local Lowe’s store to interview for available jobs and some may receive an on-the-spot offer.
Lowe’s is filling full-time, part-time and seasonal roles, including lawn and garden associates, department supervisors, cashiers and pro customer service associates.
Click here to find the nearest hiring event.
