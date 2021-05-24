ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Uber drivers give more than 14-million rides per day, but it only took one to change a local woman's life forever.
A 44-year-old single mother of three received a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice this month…and it all started from a single Uber ride.
Thanks to her passenger, she said she was able to fulfill her lifelong dream.
“I never expected this to happen,” said LaTonya Young.
Young graduated from Georgia State on May 6th and her friend of three years was in attendance, along with her family.
“It’s been amazing to see her fulfill her goal,” said Kevin Esch.
It all started in 2018, when she picked up Esch from an Atlanta United soccer game.
“We had a conversation in that car ride about her wanting to go back to school, and not being able to go back to school, because she was raising her kids, every time she would go to register, something would come up,” Esch added.
Young told Esch she was driving for Uber that night because she needed money to pay a utility bill and was saving to go back to college.
“I’m just that type of person, I talk to everybody, I don’t meet a stranger,” Young said.
Esch left young a $150 tip for the utility bill, and his phone number…and they stayed friends.
“I call Kevin about everything,” added Young.
Young had a debt associated with a previous attempt to go to school but was unable to pay when she tried to re-enroll at Georgia State.
“I said you need to go back, you need to do it, you need to finish it for you,” Esch added.
Esch paid the nearly $700 so she could continue her education.
“I look at it as God stepping in and making it happen,” said Young.
She also received a scholarship from the Jeanette Rankin Women’s Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to low-income women across the country, traditionally 35 and older.
“When you give to a woman, to be able to support her through college completion, or look at the impact Kevin had on LaTonya, you’re truly investing not only in that woman, but you’re investing in her family, you’re investing in the community,” said LaTrena Artist, the Scholarship Program Director at the Jeannette Rankin Women’s Scholarship Fund (JRF). Artist is a scholarship recipient herself.
As of Monday, the organization has raised $63,000 because of Esch and Young’s story.
“To see that ripple effect come from one small act is amazing,” Esch added.
“It feels great, I can breathe fresh air knowing that I’ve accomplished this goal,” Young said.
Young has since written a book about her life story, “From Broken to Blessed,” and it comes out in June.
