BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- If you're traveling through Brookhaven, you may see some unusual activity in the area.
A new mural is in the works on a Marta retaining wall on Peachtree Road.
An Atlanta artist, Alison Hamil, was commissioned by city officials to create a unique piece of public art to support the City's initiative:#BrookhavenStrong.
"The colorful 200-square foot mural, when finished, will serve as an uplifting reminder that we are all united as one during the coronavirus health crisis," said city representatives in a Facebook post.
