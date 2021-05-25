ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are searching for a man who reportedly stole Atlanta musician Akon’s vehicle from a Buckhead gas station.
According to Atlanta police, the music artist was pumping gas at the QuikTrip on Sidney Marcus Boulevard on Tuesday just after midnight. Moments later, a man hopped into Akon’s Range Rover and sped from the scene.
An Atlanta police spokesperson said there has been an uptick in car thefts from gas stations. Police are asking anyone pumping their gas to take their keys from the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
