ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Several local and national leaders have been taking to social media to offer condolences following the passing of Congressman Elijah Cummings.
Cummings died early Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications from longstanding health challenges, his congressional office said. He was 68.
Many dignitaries have posted their memories of Cummings to Twitter, including several local leaders like Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Lucy McBath and former Georgia House member Stacey Abrams.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms:
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called Cummings a "fearless leader and fighter for justice." She also called his death "not just a loss for the city of Baltimore but for our entire nation."
Georgia 5th District leader John Lewis:
Representative John Lewis released a statement on the passing of Cummings, saying he gave "all he had" and that Cummings "dedicated his entire life to serving the public good."
Here is Rep. Lewis' entire statement:
"The American people have lost a great leader at a time of crisis in our democracy. Chairman Elijah Cummings gave all he had. He dedicated his entire life to serving the public good. When this nation needed him most, he became a moral voice “crying in the wilderness,” and his words and actions called a reluctant nation to conscience.
He was a defining and commanding chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee who was not afraid to use the power vested in him to inquire, investigate, and demand the answers the American people deserve. He led us to the place where we, as a nation, finally understood government reform was urgently required. His passion, his vigor, and his example were a master class in leadership demonstrating how we must all dig in to defend and preserve our democracy. His passing is a tremendous blow to the struggle to build a fair and just society in America.
Though his voice will be sorely missed on the national stage and in this Congress, the people of Baltimore have suffered the greatest loss. As a representative of the 7th congressional district of Maryland, he never, ever forgot his roots. He was an ardent and beloved advocate for the people of his district. Even during a time of turmoil when mourners spilled into the streets during the tragic death of Freddie Gray, Rep. Cummings dove into the sea of humanity, joined the people of his district, and became a calming force at a turbulent time.
There was no greater friend to the poor, to the lost, to the left out and left behind than Rep. Cummings. His fearless advocacy and his ability to be a true representative on their behalf, helped them stand a little bit taller and a little bit straighter, even while forces work to erase their contribution.
My heart goes out to the people of the 7th district of Maryland, the Maryland delegation, to his wife and family, and to all my colleagues in the Congress who mourn his death today. Rep. Elijah Cummings was one of a kind, he will remain in our hearts always, and he will be deeply missed."
Stacey Abrams:
Former Georgia House member Stacey Abrams called Cummings "a mighty fighter for democracy, accountability, equity and justice."
Lucy McBath:
Georgia Sixth District Representative Lucy McBath said Cummings was "never afraid to speak truth to power." She admired his fight for gun safety, saying "we've lost a true friend."
Hank Johnson:
Georgia Congressman Hank Johnson said "in the fight for justice and fair play, Elijah Cummings was the heavyweight champion of the world." He offered his condolences to Cumming's wife Maya and their children.
Martin Luther King III:
The son of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., international human rights advocate Martin Luther King III, released this statement on Cummings' passing:
“I am very shocked and saddened by the death of Congressman Elijah Cummings. He was a real champion in the House of Representatives, and his powerful voice will be missed tremendously. Rest In Peace, sir. Thank you for all you have done for our nation.”
National Leaders:
Many national leaders have offered their condolences as well, including President Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and many others.
President Donald Trump:
President Barack Obama:
"Michelle and I are heartbroken over the passing of our friend, Elijah Cummings. May his example inspire more Americans to pick up the baton and carry it forward in a manner worthy of his service."
Hillary Clinton:
Joe Biden:
Several people in the entertainment business remembered Cummings as a leader who gave a voice to the constituents he represented.
Former news anchor Dan Rather:
Director Rob Reiner:
