ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s said that about 20 veterans commit suicide ever day but local non profit organization Top Dog K9 says their mission is to reduce that number and they are training dogs to help vets do everything from turn on the lights to couple with PTSD. Desert Storm veteran Doug Robinson is among those being helped by the organization.
”I was in a tent and the bomb went off outside the tent,” said Robinson.
He told CBS46 he sustained traumatic brain injury when his platoon was hit by a bomb. In addition Robinson injuries left him with PTSD and difficulties walking, but that all changed when he got his service dog dolly.
“Before I couldn’t hardly walk with a cane now I walk without the cane,” added Robinson.
Dolly forced Robinson to leave his house and through walking her regularly, Robinson’s legs begun regaining strength. Plus Dolly is specially trained to braces and support Robinson while he moves and she can even help him get out of a chair. Veteran Blake Rashad says Top Dog K9 is training service animals to do a lot more.
”These service dogs are changing lives. Some of them turn on lights, some of them, spouses are able to sleep together again because if the vet has nightmare the dog gets in between them,” said Blake Rashad the founder of Top Dog K9.
But those are just some of the benefits other top dog k9 recipients are celebrating.
“I’m more outgoing now things and places I maybe not use to go in as much I go now because chewy is trained”, Rodney Wilson.
Top Dog K9 will hold an annual golf tournament to help raise funds for service dogs November 1st. To find out more about the organization or the tournament go to topdoggk9.org
