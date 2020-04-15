CLARKSTON GA (CBS46) It’s no secret that many health care facilities don't have the protective equipment they need like masks, and the Atlanta VA is no exception. A recent report by the Office of Inspector General found that they were lacking the necessary equipment but a nonprofit is stepping up to help.
“They’ve been sewing like crazy,” said Denise Smith with nonprofit Peace of Thread, which helps refugees now living in the country and, the they are those men and women seeking asylum here.
“We have refugees that have come from places like Iraq and Afghanistan, Miramar, Pakistan, and Shri Lanka, all these different countries. They’re living here now but back in their county they were helping to protect our soldiers about 80% of them over there and now they’re making mask for the veterans,” added Smith.
The refugees normally sew hand bags and other products to make money but as soon as they heard the local VA was short on mask they quickly switched gears. “A doctor that actually works at the VA, said we really need mask, we’re desperate for them. So we asked the refugees would you like to step into this and have an opportunity to give back and they were all in,” Smith said.
The group is making about 200 mask equipped with a polypropylene filter on multiple layers of fabric which will be delivered to the VA in the coming days. They recently completed a similar order of about 400 mask for a Dekalb nursing home and Smith says that group is already putting the mask to use. “They were so excited when they got them and grateful that someone in the community cares about them”.
To find out more about Peace of Thread go to www.peaceofthread.com
