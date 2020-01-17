Local officer fired same day as arrest on child related crimes

VILLA RICA, Ga. (CBS46) - Villa Rica Police arrested Matthew Edwards Thursday after an investigation revealed in December after inappropriate text messages were found between Edwards and a 11-year-old child.
Officers discovered Edwards had sent text messages and on one occasion had committed simple battery on the child. They also found that Edwards was employed as a police officer at the City of South Fulton Police Department.
The City of South Fulton Police Department was notified by Villa Rica Police Department regarding an incident involving Edwards in December 2019. Warrants issued listed Edwards’ charges as enticing a child for indecent purposes, simple battery, and violation of oath of office.
“These are serious criminal allegations against Officer Edwards. We are cooperating with Villa Rica PD in their investigation,” said City of South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows.
Edwards was terminated January 16, 2020, the same day warrants were issued for his arrest. Booking information for Edwards lists Douglasville as his city of residence. Edwards is currently being held at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office jail.
