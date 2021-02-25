Two Fayetteville Police Officers are being called heroes and despite their humility causing them to shy away from the recognition, the police chief says they deserve the local honor.
"We are proud to have them both," Chief Gary Scott said in a press conference Wednesday.
The daring rescue was caught on all body cameras. The images showed lives hung on the line as FPD Officers Michael Perry and Maggie Murphy sprang into action to drag a passenger from a fiery crash.
The passenger appeared to be on fire, too.
A witness told police, just before 3 a.m. Sunday on Helen Sams Parkway, a car went off the road, slammed into a tree, then went up in flames.
"We can teach them every single day how to walk into situations that are dangerous, but it takes intestinal fortitude and courage, as you can see in the video, to walk into a fully engulfed vehicle to help save someone," said Chief Scott.
Perry is a former firefighter turned traffic officer for the past eight years while Murphy has only been on the force for three years. The chief said that's what makes the rescue even more remarkable.
Chief Gray said he would do all the bragging for the officers because they do not want the attention. In fact, the two asked not to be interviewed or on camera.
"They're both very humble which I find amazing because to me and the rest of the department and the citizens of Fayetteville, they are heroes," Chief Gray said.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Gray told CBS 46 the department is working to reconstruct the crash scene and discussing with the District Attorney to figure out "how they'll go with the investigation." Gray declined to elaborate citing the pending investigation.
In the moment of chaos, the officers chose courage. For that, Gray argues they deserve immense honor.
The Chief said they are working on doing something for the officers in an upcoming council meeting.
The department confirmed both women are at Grady Memorial Hospital, the passenger is in critical condition while the driver is suffering from serious injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.