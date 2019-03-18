ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) It’s hard enough landing a job when you have all the resources at your fingertips.
But for women who need some training and maybe a professional outfit but nowhere to turn, it can be nearly impossible landing employment.
CBS 46 reporter Melissa Stern spoke to an organization that hopes to change that here in Atlanta. The local nonprofit ‘Dress For Success’ is helping empower and inspire women entering the workforce.
“Every time I went for an interview they said, oh you haven’t worked in corporate America and you have an accent, but ‘Dress For Success’ helped me sell myself as an immigrant with an accent,” said Joan Claire, one ‘Dress For Success’ Participant.
Before ‘Dress For Success’, Joan Claire says she had a hard time finding employment.
“I was able to go for various interviews and they would coach me in my interviews after and before and tell me whether I did well or not,” Claire added.
She now works for UPS and says the ‘Dress For Success’ program made all the difference.
“From there my confidence continued to grow, and I knew that I had good skills, despite what people looked at and thought I might not have,” Claire said.
The non-profit helps uplift and empower unemployed or underemployed women. They collect gently used professional attire and provide work-appropriate outfits for women who might not otherwise have any.
“Imagine if you walked into a place and you hadn’t bought clothes in so long that you didn’t even know what your size was, and when you walk out, you feel like a super model,” said Susan Bonds-McCulloch, the Executive Director Dress for Success-Atlanta.
But more importantly, they offer support, classes, and training.
“A lot of these ladies just don’t have access to that kind of help,” added Bonds-McCulloch.
Bonds-McCulloch says a new outfit and new skills give women the confidence they need to reach the next level.
“We’re not here to give them a handout, we’re here to give them a hand up,” Bonds-McCulloch said.
She says the ripple effect of this program is unlimited…as for each woman they help, it helps the generation coming after them, too.
“So you think about children who are now living in homes and not shelters, going to school with full bellies, their parents are able to buy them clothes and make sure they’re on a path to success, you think about ladies who did not have money to buy cars or groceries or to take care of their families, and that’s money that’s going back into this community,” said Bonds-McCulloch.
“I’ve been able to provide for my family and provide for other people who depend on me as well,” added Claire.
For more information and to donate: https://atlanta.dressforsuccess.org/.
A great way for the Atlanta community to help Dress for Success is by visiting an Atlanta Talbots store (Buckhead, Phipps Plaza or Vinings) to purchase an items from a five piece capsule collection which has 30 percent of net proceeds going back to Dress for Success. Shoppers can also donate monetary contributions, which are accepted online and in-stores now through March 31st at www.talbots.com/dressforsuccess. Talbots will match up to $250,000.
