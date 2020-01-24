ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local organization is opening its doors to offer shelter for women and children living in homelessness throughout metro Atlanta.
On Friday MUST Ministries told CBS46, during freezing temperatures they will provide a cold weather shelter for homeless women and children. The organization said they will not turn anyone away at any time once the temperatures hit 35 or colder.
A statement from MUST Ministries:
“When women and children arrive, we make sure they are welcomed in out of the elements and shown hospitality by providing warm hearts, hot coffee/drinks and food, as well as shelter. We partner with the Extension to provide shelter to men overnight during cold weather.”
The organization also said that if anyone arrives before 8 p.m. they will provide dinner at Loaves and Fishes Community Kitchen.
Check in at 55 Elizabeth Church Road, Building #200 | For more information visit: Must Ministries
