ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlantans facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic can now get help from an unsuspecting organization.
Hosea Feeds the hungry the organization known for providing food for those in need is offering a COVID-19 rent and mortgage assistance program.
Atlanta residents experiencing hardship due to the pandemic, can get up to $3000 in grants to help pay their bills. Officials say the program will help stabilize those on the brink of losing the place they call home.
The upcoming evictions will affect over 17,000 residents who won’t be able to meet their rent needs.
Those interested in applying for assistance can call the number (404) 755-3353.
