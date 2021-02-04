A local non-profit along with several community organizations plan to distribute more than 30,000 pounds of food, and 10,000 masks and diapers to those in need in Atlanta.
On Saturday, Social Change will hold a food distribution event at the Ke’nekt on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in Atlanta.
Those who plan to attend the event will also have the opportunity to provide input about Social Change's efforts to address the new Jim Crow-type policies escalating poverty and hunger in the first place via a proposed bill called the “2nd Chance Bill," according to organizers.
“People’s lives are being shattered right before our eyes and too many across the nation are acting like it’s inevitable and normal," said Social Change’s Executive Director Todd Belcore.
"It’s not. So, we’re doing all we can to do something about it. That’s what this event, and the ongoing systemic work we’re doing in Georgia is all about," he added.
If you want to ensure that local residents can eat, vote, work, find housing, start businesses, and stay safe from COVID-19, connect with Social Change via @ATLsocialchange or socialchange@socialchange.site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.