COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local organization will be operating several food pantries inside schools in one metro Atlanta county.

MUST Ministries will open 29 food pantries inside Cobb County Schools to distribute boxes of food to families in need starting on Wednesday.

South Cobb area pantries will open Wednesday, March 18 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

West area pantries will open Thursday, March 19 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

North/ East Cobb & Smyrna pantries will be open Friday, March 20 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

“The MUST Food Rapid Response program will launch this week using our existing MUST Neighborhood Pantry locations in schools. We are grateful to have access to the food in our 29 Cobb County Schools pantries and be able to establish a base for distribution. Hungry families from throughout the county – even if their students attend a school without a pantry – will be welcomed to pick up a food box to last about two weeks,” said Dr. Ike Reighard, MUST Ministries President and CEO.

According to a press release, Cobb Schools Food and Nutrition Services will help stock the pantries with items that would otherwise be served to students in schools at lunch.

The available food items include perishables like fresh milk, juice, and produce that families usually cannot get as easily through a food pantry.