LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is always fighting for our vets and getting results, this time we are helping a veteran dealing with a cancer diagnosis, a family death and battling his homeowners association.
“It’s been a little tough this year,” said 71-year-old Vietnam Veteran Charles Myers. 2020 has been extremely difficult for Myers. First he lost his son to pneumonia and then he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
“At first it was just a suspicion, so I went to my urologist and she spotted something that looked like it was cancer. So, I had to be diagnosed and when anyone find out they have cancer they’re going to be scared you know,” added Myers.
In the midst of all of that, Myers' home has deteriorated to the point that his HOA is now forcing him to make repairs.
“The house needs a lot of work, if you notice on the top of the roof up there, all around the edges those boards have to be replace,” said Myers as he pointed out damage.
The rotted wood is not just around the roof, there was rotting siding, the wood on the chimney is coming apart and the door frame is not longer secure.
Myers' daughter reached out to CBS46 for help and we got to work finding someone to do the repairs. Nonprofit House Proud Atlanta stepped up to help.
“We can tell it’s been a burden for them for a while and I know when you have burdens like that it’s hard to sleep and rest trying to figure out how to solve the problem, so we are honored to be able to be just a small part of the solution for them,” said Lisa Flowers with House Proud.
One of companies who works with House Proud Atlanta made the deal even sweeter.
“We reached out to one contractor called PRC Services out in Riverdale and they said just because they have such a heart for our seniors and our veterans, and they understand the whole situation, that they are willing to donate all the labor and materials to get this job done” added Flowers.
The repairs are expected to be complete next week.
