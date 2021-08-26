Local parents on edge as COVID-19 spreads in schools

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- COVID-19 cases in children are increasing exponentially – more than four-fold this past month, according to the latest report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.
The Delta variant is on the rise, and as winter approaches, health officials are concerned in could get worse.
School districts are all handling the surge in cases differently. Atlanta Public Schools announced they’ll require mandatory surveillance testing for staff every two weeks. But in other areas of state, parents are saying more needs to be done.
Shelly Norris is a mom of three in the Cobb County School District.
“We are basically gambling with our children's lives every time we send them to school,” said Norris.
Cobb County schools reported more than 1700 positive covid-19 cases in three weeks, with more cases being counted.
“It's just frustrating, it really is. I don't know how much devastation they need to see before they decide to act,” said Norris.
For some pediatricians, the lack of more safety measures or mask mandates in school districts is alarming.
“I'm sad to say I'm panicking a little bit about the school year. And I'll tell you why,” said Dr. Cecil Bennett, family medicine doctor in Newnan, Coweta County. “We're seeing more children go to the hospital, we're seeing more children in the ICU. So it's very, very concerning to me, that all schools systems are not taking the necessary precautions to ensure that our children are safe.”
The Forsyth County, Susan Brake created an online dashboard tracking covid data to the attention of staff in the school district – which doesn’t require mask.
“The biggest thing that shocked me was the first week of school, they had more covid cases then I think they had during the entire first semester last year,” said Brake. “I worry about sending my daughter into the lion's den every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.