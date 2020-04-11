Local pastors come together to prep for virtual Easter services

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Church doors are closed yet another Sunday but local pastors keep reminding people that they can still come together through faith.
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church's Pastor Jamal Bryant said it's the churches job to ease the burden caused by Coronavirus. In order to do so, he held another King's Table Food Pantry donation Saturday morning.
"Pre-pandemic, we would service 300 families a month and now we are doing 10000 a week. This is america's highest level of unemployment and the church has to respond." said Bryant.
The church has also had to respond to the reality of no physical congregation on Easter Sunday.
"I never thought as a 3rd generation pastor that i wouldn't be in church on Easter Sunday.." he said.
But even so, Pastor Bryant and his congregation will continue to worship virtually.
Across the way at Oak Grove United Methodist, their Easter service will be no different.
Pastor Joseph McBrayer believes wholeheartedly that there is a positive to watching virtual services together, even though you are apart.
"We have been uploading to Facebook and YouTube." Associate Pastor Joseph McBrayer said. "We are actually using some footage from last years Easter to make sure people have a sense of what the gathering community feels like. BC that is one of the biggest things people are missing, feeling isolated from a community they normally see every week."
Digital worship is not the new norm for just the congregation though.
McBrayer says pastors and church leaders across faith-lines everywhere are connecting through a multi-faith Facebook group called "Multi-Faith Clergy Spiritual and Communal Responses to COVD-19".
"Buddhists, Christians and Jews and Muslims coming together to figure out how to do this new thing together.. Sharing best practices and cheering one another on.. celebrating how we are all in this together." said McBrayer
New Birth's first virtual service streams live at 9:30 am Easter Sunday. They will also stream their service through Praise 102.5 christian radio station.
Oak Grove's virtual service streams live at 10:45 am (modern service) and 11:00 am (traditional service) Easter Sunday.
