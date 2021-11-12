ATLANTA (CBS46) — A Virginia pharmacy gave children an unapproved dose of COVID 19 vaccine last week. Now, Atlanta parents and pharmacists are sharing the facts about what could have been alarming news.
An Atlanta pharmacist offers reassuring answers for parents worried their own children could have been given too much vaccine.
Children ages 5 to 11 are newly approved for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, in a child-sized dose -- 10 micrograms instead of the 30 micrograms for adults. The trouble in Virginia followed the pharmacist pulling the smaller doses from an adult bottle.
It happened in a Virginia drug store in horse country near Middleburg. 112 children were vaccinated there in early November, using reduced amounts of the adult vaccine. The Loudon County health director said the store had not yet received children's doses in a bright orange cap. No bad motive, just urgency of getting children protected, said Dr. David Goodfriend.
"It's not that they got too much vaccine. It is unclear whether got too little."
The dosage and bottle question did not sound right at first to Pharmacist Melanie Germany at Wender and Roberts drug store on West Paces Ferry Road.
"It would not have happened on my watch," she said. But she understands
why the Virginia pharmacist likely did no harm with one third of the adult dosage.
Meantime, Virginia health authorities are encouraging parents of those 112 children to have the dosage corrected in three weeks when the second vaccine dose is recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.