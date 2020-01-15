ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Just minutes into a flight to China, there was an emergency on a Delta Airlines passenger plane. Something was wrong with an engine.
On a radio call obtained by an air traffic control website, the pilot insists there’s no need to dump fuel before landing but moments later, the pilot does just that.
Thousands of gallons of jet fuel were dumped out, dousing dozens of people, including school children, on the ground below.
“The aircraft only got to a maximum altitude of eight thousand feet,” said Atlanta attorney and pilot Alan Armstrong. “He wasn’t very high so there’s not enough altitude for the fuel to evaporate and dissipate.”
The FAA continues to investigate but Armstrong told reporter Ashley Thompson that pilots can deviate from rules to meet an emergency.
“He’s got a bad airplane, he’s got a bad engine. What do you want to do? Get this thing on the ground as soon as you can. So, to do that, you have to dump jet fuel to get down a satisfactory weight to land the airplane and that’s what he did.”
The FAA said it advises pilots to dump in designated unpopulated areas, typically at higher altitudes.
On Wednesday, the FAA released more information about the emergency landing:
Air crews will typically notify air traffic control of an emergency and indicate they need to dump fuel. Air traffic controllers will then direct the plane to the appropriate fuel-dumping area.
A review of yesterday’s air traffic control communications shows the Delta Flight 89 crew did not tell air traffic control that they needed to dump fuel.
“In this emergency situation, the fuel-dumping procedure did not occur at an optimal altitude that would have allowed the fuel to atomize properly.”
“This happens all the time,” said Armstrong. “It just doesn’t happen all the time over schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.