ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for the two men who robbed a pizza shop in Candler Park late Friday night.
The armed robbers entered Fellini’s Pizza on McLendon Avenue and began demanding money. The two men then fled the scene on foot.
A witness told officers the two robbers were wearing hats, and both were carrying handguns.
Atlanta Police need the public’s help in locating the two men. The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.