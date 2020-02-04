MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta police department announced a new public safety update in efforts to reach a growing population in its community.
Marietta Police Department will now offer public safety tips and messages in both English and Spanish.
MPD selected one of their existing Spanish speaking employees, Public Safety Ambassador Reina Vaquero to assist with bilingual communication.
According to authorities, PSA Vaquero will continue her duties as an Ambassador, but will also assist the MPD Public Information Office with the broadcasting of public safety messages to the Latino community.
The department currently utilizes multiple social media platforms to connect with Marietta residents and business owners including: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Nextdoor and Nixle.
