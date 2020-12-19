The Hapeville Police Department is feeling the holiday spirit, especially Sergeant James Carroll.
Sergeant Carroll said that something spoke to him from higher above, calling upon him to bless others this season.
It was a call he answered by withdrawing ten $100 bills, having custom envelopes made, and getting with a friend to identify ten families in need during the holidays.
Sergeant Carroll and his family went to deliver these gifts to the needy families, leading to lots of laughter and hugs along with disbelief and tears, reminding everyone of the true meaning of the holiday season.
