President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- President Donald Trump announced early Friday via Twitter that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

The positive test comes a month until the election and after the president has spent the year largely downplaying the threat of the virus.

Both the President and FLOTUS's positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks contracted the virus after traveling with the president several times in the past few days.

His opponent in the presidential race, Democrat Joe Biden, tweeted out support for the First Family.

Several Georgia leaders and politicians took to social media to share their thoughts on the diagnosis. 

The president was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and looked to be in good health. He is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.

It is unclear at this time how this may impact the 2020 General Elections set for November 3.

