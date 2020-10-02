ATLANTA (CBS46) -- President Donald Trump announced early Friday via Twitter that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
The positive test comes a month until the election and after the president has spent the year largely downplaying the threat of the virus.
Both the President and FLOTUS's positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks contracted the virus after traveling with the president several times in the past few days.
His opponent in the presidential race, Democrat Joe Biden, tweeted out support for the First Family.
Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020
Several Georgia leaders and politicians took to social media to share their thoughts on the diagnosis.
.@GAFirstLady, the girls, and I wish President Trump and the First Lady a quick recovery. Our prayers are with them and their family! https://t.co/w2QaAx3ymV— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 2, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the First Family, and all suffering with the Coronavirus. A COVID-19 diagnosis is unsettling, and even more so when a loved one also tests positive. Derek and I wish the First Family a speedy recovery.— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) October 2, 2020
I’m praying for a swift recovery, @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS! https://t.co/fCDN0uLmQ7— Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) October 2, 2020
The president was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and looked to be in good health. He is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.
It is unclear at this time how this may impact the 2020 General Elections set for November 3.
