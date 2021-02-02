Atlanta attorney Lin Wood is under investigation for allegedly "voting out of state."
According to a high-level source from the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, Wood is being investigated for allegations that he voted out of state, ironically following months of requesting reviews of Georgia's election system for possible fraud.
Wood had made headlines in recent months in his campaign against alleged voter fraud in the state. In early December, he drew the ire of key GOP figures such as Newt Gingrich after calling for Republicans to not vote if they had to rely on Dominion voting machines in the runoff, a call many felt would "cripple America."
Wood also had moments of support from President Trump, who echoed his allegations of Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger being bought off by the Chinese government.
Wood previously gave his opinion on Senators Loeffler and Perdue, telling Republicans that the two candidates had not “earned their vote” in the January 5 runoff election. Polls showed that many Republican voters did opt to sit out the special election following Wood's remarks.
This is a developing story as investigators continue to look into these allegations. Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
