ATLANTA (CBS46) — A local rabbi in the metro Atlanta area has written a song that pays tribute to the baseball great Hank Aaron.
When Braves legend Henry "Hank" Aaron died earlier this year, Davis Academy rabbi and songwriter Micah Lapidus got to work.
The rabbi wrote "Keep Swinging" in memory of 44.
The three-minute, 20-seond song is basedon Aaron's legendary quote, "Whether I was in a slump or feeling badly or having trouble off the field, the only thing to do was to keep swinging."
Now, just months later, the Atlanta Braves are in the World Series and kids at David Academy are wearing their Atlanta Braves gear.
Atlanta musician Joe Alterman is the voice behind the song.
