ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Midtown’s Beauty in Colors rally took place this evening to honor Pride Month and honor the Stonewall Riots’ 51st anniversary.
“An injustice against one of us, is an injustice against all of us,” said Councilman Antonio Brown, with Atlanta City Council District 3.
An Atlanta civil rights organization -- The People’s Uprising – is fighting for equality.
“As black people, were overlooked, and then being a part of the LGBTQIA community you’re even more overlooked,” said Qri Montague– Vice Chair of The People’s Uprising
The organization held a rally Sunday evening for Pride Month and to honor the Stonewall Riots’ 51st anniversary.
“The march is called Beauty in Colors, so all races are here, we have our rainbow flags, and we’re going to march in unity,” said Timothy Keys, who attended the rally.
The Stonewall Uprising happened in 1969 when police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club, in New York City.
It led to six days of protests and violent clashes with law enforcement.
These riots were a catalyst for the gay rights movement in America and around the world.
“We definitely have made a lot of progress, but there is still a lot of progress to be made,” said Toni Bryce, who also attended the rally.
“Whatever you may be, we’re all human beings,” added Councilman Brown.
The rainbow-colored march started at the Millennium Gate Museum and ended at the rainbow crosswalk on the corner of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue.
“It’s what we call the center of the Gayborhood, and I love it,” Keys added.
Besides the march, there were local drag queen performances, music, and a whole lot of pride…
“We just wanted to raise awareness and let that particular community know that they matter, and we’re here to support them, no matter what,” Montague said.
“During a time, right now, when we have so much violence and so much unrest, this is what’s important, that we come together, and we love on each other,” said Councilman Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.