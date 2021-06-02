UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have identified a local rapper as a suspect in a 2020 stabbing at a Dunkin' Donuts in Union City.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Marquavis Goolsby, who goes by the stage name, Dae Dae, on charges of aggravated assault. Goolsby is known for his 2015 debut single "Wat U Mean (Aye, Aye, Aye)."
Police were called to the Dunkin’ Donuts in the 4700 block of Jonesboro Road on December 5, 2020 around 6 p.m. after a customer started a physical fight with an employee. Police said the suspect was upset that the store was out of what he wanted to order. The fight ended with a teenager being stabbed in the arm.
“The crazy thing about the entire exchange is that, I believe that he wanted a certain type of donut, or donuts, and they did not have those donuts, apparently,” Kamau Mason, the victim’s attorney said.
Police said based on surveillance and cell phone footage and talking to several witnesses, they know the suspect was driving a red four-door Audi.
“He eventually wound up leaving the drive-thru, and a few minutes later he returned to the store, making entry inside the store, continuing his verbal altercation, and all of a sudden, he became physical,” Officer Jerome Turner Jr., with Union City Police said.
“He has what appears to be a butcher knife, and he’s not just slashing, he’s making stabbing motions, you know, and looking at it, that was the part of it that was most troubling to me, he could have easily taken her life,” added Mason.
The victim is a minor, so her attorney spoke on the family’s behalf. Aside from being stabbed in her left arm, he said she’s fearful and shaken.
“Through the grace of God, she was able to survive that encounter,” Mason said.
Family members declined to go on camera, but provided CBS46’S Melissa Stern with this statement:
We thank God that our angel was able to survive the attack.
No young lady should have to go through such an ordeal either at home, school or work.
Our girls need our protection, our support and our love.
We pray that the union city police apprehend her attacker and that justice is served. Please keep us in your prayers.
“This could be any one of our children, we want to make sure that this young lady is in a position where she can move forward without being fearful,” Mason added.
Anyone with information on Goolsby's whereabouts should contact Union City police.
