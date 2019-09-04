ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “We brought the islands here to Atlanta.”
Annette Hanna owns Conch Heaven and spends her days whipping up Bahamian specialties.
“We have conch salad, conch fritters, stew conch, we have steamed conch…”
While she now lives and works in metro Atlanta, her heart remains in Freeport, Grand Bahama, which was devastated by Hurricane Dorian.
“My son is there, my brother, my aunts, cousins, everyone is there.”
Many in the Bahamas have lost everything. It’s why Hanna has made both of her restaurant locations donation drop-off spots. All items will be turned over to the Bahamas Consulate General.
The hurricane has also motivated other local Bahamians to get involved.
“Seeing the aerial view of how my home looks, it’s just so heartbreaking,” Deangelo Pinder told reporter Ashley Thompson. “I feel like someone took something from me.”
Pinder, who’s originally from Abaco, has turned his Riverdale home into a donation drop off center. He has chalked his car windows to let other drivers know how they can help.
“People will stop and call me,” he said. “I’m receiving all types of calls with people asking like ‘hey is it okay to drop it off’ and I’m like sure it’s on the porch.”
Sonja Natasha Brown is originally from Freeport. She said she was overwhelmed after finally making contact with her parents.
“I think this is the most afraid I’ve probably ever been in my life,” she told Thompson.
Brown is now helping to organize relief efforts in DeKalb county.
“The Bahamian people are such a strong people, they’re such a resilient people, and we see each other as one family, one Bahamas.
