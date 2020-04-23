ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The staff at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and surrounding hospitals are enjoying free traditional South African dishes.
The gesture comes compliments of the Biltong Bar and Spanx. As soon as coronavirus hit, Spanx owner Sara Blakely knew she wanted to help Atlanta fight this virus. She partnered with longtime friend and restaurant owner Justin Anthony.
Justin was impacted by the virus when it almost claimed the life of his 12-year-old cousin.
“Hopefully things will get back to normal soon rather than later but it’s definitely scary,” said Justin.
But instead of worrying about what’s next for his business, Justin is helping the people that work for him and beyond with a big assist from his friend Sara.
“We talked of ways to try to help whether it be people on the frontlines or industry workers and we came up with frontline dining because my cousin had been treated at CHOA and they saved her life," he explained. "It was an easy decision for me to give back and pay it forward to these people on the frontlines and risking their lives.”
“And we wanted to give back and support Atlanta the way that Altanta has supported us and our businesses,” added Sara.
The 'Frontline Dine' meal delivery initiative will provide healthcare workers 2,500 meals a week to CHOA's three campuses for the next month.
The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation is funding the service.
“And so my goal was how can I help as many of the different hospitals in our city as possible and one of my favorite restaurants, and how can I be helping them during such a desperate time as well," Sara explained. "So the idea struck me and I thought it would be a win-win to help the restaurants stay afloat during this time and feed the people that are just heroes during this crisis.”
Justin was one of those business owners who had to temporarily close his restaurants following the COVID-19 outbreak. This partnership with Sara helps not only healthcare workers, but his staff as well.
“We’re cooking for the hospital workers out of Biltong Bar in Buckhead, that is our largest kitchen so we can distance enough and cook enough to make it safe.”
In the kitchen you will find Justin, his parents and two chefs hard at work prepping the delicious South African meals. Volunteers then deliver the packages to the hospitals.
But the generosity doesn’t end there. This Friday Justin is serving up 600 free meals for industry workers who have been affected by the pandemic.
So make sure you visit Biltong Bar in Buckhead between 1 and 3 pm. They will be serving meals on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.
