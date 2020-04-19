ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Goldbergs Restaurant Group has 11 restaurants across metro Atlanta.
Thankfully most of them have been able to stay open through the Covid-19 crisis by offering takeout and delivery. However, business is down across the board. Aside from reducing hours, they’ve had to close 3 of their airport locations.
“The airport is a huge operation, we have hundreds of employees in our airport locations, closing was a difficult decision,” said Bradley Saxe, the company’s Vice President. In all, they’ve had to make the difficult decision to layoff approximately 20% of their employees. “It’s heartbreaking, honestly our employees, in this industry, typically are paycheck to paycheck and this has been catastrophic. I hope that when this does turn around, we can pick back up where we were.” In the meantime, though - the company is doing everything it can to make the best of a bad situation.
“We’re trying to find unique and creative ways to not only keep our employees employed, but also serve our communities around us,” said Saxe. One way they are doing that, is by partnering with local non-profit, Second Helpings Atlanta.
Second Helpings gets left-over and excess food donations from large grocery stores and restaurants and delivers it to people in need. Goldbergs decided that instead of laying off the managers of their airport stores, they would instead, pay them to drive delivery trucks for the non-profit. “We’re delivering 7 days a week, every day it’s thousands and thousands of pounds of food, we’re donating our own food to them, as well…so we’re seeing the impact and it’s making everyone feel better about what’s going on,” said Saxe.
Michael Head is the manager at the Braves Grill in the airport, which is owned by the Goldbergs Group. He says he’s thankful to be able to keep a job and help the community at the same time. “In the restaurant business, you sign up to do whatever it takes, and as long as I’ve been in the business, that’s what it means to me, whatever it takes to get the job done,” said Head.
CBS46 followed along Sunday morning as Head and another colleague drove the Second Helpings delivery truck on the day’s route. They picked up hundreds of pounds of food from Whole Foods, Publix, and Trader Joes, and then dropped it off at Malachi’s Storehouse in Dunwoody and other local organizations. The pair unloaded crates of food in the rain, knowing it was going to provide nourishment to people desperately in need. “If we didn’t pick it up, the stores would end up throwing it away. A lot of people don’t realize how much food is wasted. And the food is still good,” said Head.
The decision to pay their employees to drive trucks for another entity, during a time they’re already losing significant revenue… was something Goldbergs was happy to do. Saxe says, they see it as a larger responsibility, not only to their staff, but to the community as well. He says it’s given everyone in the company a much-needed boost of morale.
“I know we’ve spoken to a couple of our own drivers and they’re saying ya know, despite the situation, they feel in their hearts they’re actually making an impact, making a positive difference, in the community.”
