ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Two popular serial entrepreneurs, Aisha Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes, made history when they became the first restaurant owners to grace the cover of Essence Magazine this week.
Cole, the founder of Slutty Vegan and her partner in love and business Derrick Hayes, the CEO and founder of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks, are featured on the cover of the latest issue wearing vibrant colors and in full glam.
The couple reflect on their love of food, community, and now each other, turning their multimillion-dollar businesses into a family affair.
This issue is the first time the magazine has featured restauranteurs on the cover.
