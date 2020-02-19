MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) A high school choir in McDonough has been invited to perform on the most elite stage in the world but there's just one catch. They can't afford to go!
The Ola High School choir received the invitation of a lifetime when they were asked to perform at Carnegie Hall in June of 2021. The only problem is that not all of the students can afford to attend.
The choir has set up a GoFundMe page to solicit donations. If you'd like to donate a different way, the school has posted a number of ways to do so. Click here for alternate ways to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.